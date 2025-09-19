Former school treasurer pleads guilty to theft, tampering with records

CARROLLTON — The former school treasurer pleaded guilty to theft in office Thursday after an investigation revealed she had stolen money from the district and fabricated records to conceal her actions.

Amy Spears, former treasurer for Carrolton Exempted Village Schools, admitted to a single felony count during a hearing in Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation into Spears following anonymous complaints.

These complaints alleged that Spears had cashed a district check for $5,000 made out to herself.

When confronted, Spears returned the full amount to the district’s bank account.

Further investigations by SIU uncovered that Spears had received approximately $22,000 in reimbursements for college classes during periods when she was not enrolled, using fraudulent documents she created.

Spears was indicted in Carroll County Common Pleas Court in May 2025.

Spears’ actions have led to her being barred from public sector work, and she is set to be sentenced on Oct. 7.

