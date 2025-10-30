Former student formally charged after threat closes local school district

By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old man has been formally charged after he allegedly made a threat that closed a local school district for a day.

Thomas Harville was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of inducing panic.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Oct. 20, the sheriff’s office received reports of a threat involving Northridge High School.

A worker at a Montgomery County mental health and addiction treatment facility called Stay Safe Speak Up, a student safety hotline, to report a threat.

Deputies learned that an 18-year-old former student, later identified as Harville, was at the treatment facility when he made these threats.

By the time deputies got there, he was gone.

“They gave us a couple of places where they think he could be, so deputies and investigators are out all night and were unable to make contact with them,” Jeremy Roy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff, said.

That’s when Northridge Schools leaders decided, out of an abundance of caution, they would cancel school.

Deputies said the suspect went back to the treatment center around midnight, and he was then taken into custody.

Harville remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on Nov. 11

