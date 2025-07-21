Former UC Bearcat QB signs with Bengals

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats points out a formation during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A former UC Bearcat has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The team announced they signed former University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Rider.

He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons back in 2022 and played there for two seasons. Ridder spent 2024 with Las Vegas.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ridder has played in 25 games, including 18 starts.

During his college career, he set several school records at UC.

Ridder was a two-time American Athletic Conference (AAC) Offensive Player of the Year and led the Bearcats to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021.

“Welcome back home, Desmond Ridder,” UC Football wrote on social media.

The Bengals also signed a pair of defensive tackles, McTelvin Agim and Taven Bryan, and an offensive lineman, Andrew Raym.

Cincinnati opens training camp on Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group