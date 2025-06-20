Former UD Flyer Obi Toppin sparks Pacers to help force Game 7 in NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — A former University of Dayton men’s basketball star helped the Indiana Pacers force a Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Obi Toppin came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points in the Pacers’ 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was one of six Indiana players in double figures.

Toppin made 6-12 shots, including 4-7 from three-point range in 23 minutes of action.

TRENDING STORIES:

OKC jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but Indiana went on an 11-2 run to take a 13-12 advantage.

The Pacers never looked back as they built their largest lead to 31 points, 93-62, in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Nembhard added 17 points while Pascal Siakam had 16.

Indiana plays at Oklahoma City Sunday night.

This will be the first Game 7 of the NBA Finals since 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group