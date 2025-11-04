Former VP Dick Cheney dies; Gov. DeWine orders flags to be lowered

Dick Cheney
Dick Cheney through the years 2014: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney listens as his wife Lynne Cheney speaks about her book "James Madison: A Life Reconsidered," May 12, 2014, in Washington, DC. Lynne Cheney spoke at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered in the wake of former Vice President Dick Cheney’s death.

Starting today, all United States flags and State of Ohio flags should be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds across the state.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

Cheney, who was the former vice president to George W. Bush, died on Nov. 3 at the age of 84.

Following his death, DeWine shared his condolences in the following statement:

“Fran and I were saddened to learn this morning of the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

I first got to know him when we were members of Congress together and he was in the House Republican leadership. He was thoughtful, steady, and an advocate for his beloved Wyoming.

Our nation got to see his leadership up close when he served as U.S. Secretary of Defense and directed our military strategy in Operation Desert Storm.

Vice President Cheney served his country faithfully in every office he held. He will be missed.

Fran and I send our condolences to his wife, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and to his grandchildren."

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel also issued a statement following Cheney’s passing, calling him a “leader who made our nation stronger.”

