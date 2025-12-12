Former Wittenberg assistant basketball coach dies

Artie Taylor (Wittenberg Athletics)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Artie Taylor, a former Wittenberg Men’s Basketball assistant coach, has died, the university announced on Friday.

Taylor was 50 years old.

Wittenberg Athletics shared the news of his passing on social media, saying he was “remembered fondly for his flamboyant suits and caring mentorship.”

Taylor spent 23 years coaching. He spent time at Wittenberg and Ohio Dominican University, according to his obituary. He spent the last 11 years as a head coach and assistant athletic director at The Wellington School in Columbus.

“Artie was so much more than a basketball coach,” Wittenberg’s Head Coach Darren Hertz said. “He was a leader of men. And he was an incredible family man. His infectious personality and big smile brought so much joy to everyone who knew him.”

The university said his legacy continues through his son, AJ, who is currently a member of the men’s basketball team.

