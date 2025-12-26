Free rides offered in part of area to help stop OVI crashes during Christmas

Montgomery County wants to make sure no one is drinking and driving during Christmas.

Free rides offered in part of area to help stop OVI crashes during Christmas

DAYTON — Montgomery County wants to make sure no one is drinking and driving during Christmas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Police Department wrote in a social media post on Wednesday that ArriveSafe can get a free Uber ride home until 6 a.m. on Dec. 6.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the program helped people get over 3,000 rides last Thanksgiving.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said earlier this week that taking advantage of the Arrive-Safe program keeps everyone on the road safer.

“What I’m hoping to get for Christmas this year is everyone home safe,” he said.

Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns also echoed those thoughts. He said there has been an increase in marijuana-related driving violations.

“It’s frustrating, people still go out and drink and drive. They smoke marijuana now and drive. We’ve seen an increase in marijuana violations,” he said.

The scanner QR code can be found below.

ArriveSafe will be offering $20 off Uber rides home for Montgomery County residents from 6:00 pm December 24, through 6:00 am December 26. Those who need a ride home can scan the QR code below which will add a voucher to their Uber account. Or click here:https://t.co/Px2LvoAxEL pic.twitter.com/zIgGYRsGo4 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 24, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group