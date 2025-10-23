Freeze Warning tonight for the entire Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good Thursday afternoon, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down a chilly forecast. Our first Freeze Warning of the Fall season goes into effect overnight and expires at 9AM Friday morning.

Freeze Warning

We knew it was only a matter of time as we move into late October we would see our first freeze in the Miami Valley! Lows tonight in town will drop around freezing, but those away from town could drop to as cold as the upper 20s!

Lows

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Have you located the ice scraper yet? How about those hand warmers? You will likely want both as you head out tomorrow morning. Plan on a few extra minutes to scrape frost off your car! Light wind, a clear sky, and some moisture in the soil will combine with our cold air temperatures to give us the best chance of widespread frost this season!

Scrape Cast

We do rebound nicely into Friday afternoon with a high in the middle 50s across the Miami Valley. I would keep those hand warmers and jackets around for high school football games as it will be a chilly night for football!

Highs in the 50s are likely for the next seven days as we are locked in to a true, Fall pattern here in the Miami Valley! Cloud cover increases this weekend but we will stay dry aside from a stray sprinkle Sunday.

Trend

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

As we look ahead to next week, I am tracking a system that should spread some showers into the area Tuesday and Wednesday in particular. Models disagree on how quick the rain will exit as we look to Thursday of next week, but the good news is we have many days to watch that system and anything else that may try to develop.

Rain Next Week

Have a great night and I hope you enjoy the rest of your work week!