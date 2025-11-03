Frisch’s to host pie pop-ups in Miami Valley ahead of Thanksgiving

Frisch's to host pie pop-ups ahead of Thanksgiving (Contributed Photo)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Frisch’s Big Boy is bringing its Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie and other pie varieties to the Miami Valley for a limited-time pop-up sale just in time for Thanksgiving.

The pop-up sale will take place from November 24 to 26, with pies available for pre-order to ensure availability for Thanksgiving celebrations.

The pop-ups will take place at the following locations:

  • Nov. 24: 2440 N. Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Nov. 25: 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Nov. 26: 555 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Pies will also be available daily, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Sidney Frisch’s located at 2120 Michigan Street.

Those interested can pre-order pies here.

