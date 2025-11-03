Frisch’s to host pie pop-ups in Miami Valley ahead of Thanksgiving

MIAMI VALLEY — Frisch’s Big Boy is bringing its Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie and other pie varieties to the Miami Valley for a limited-time pop-up sale just in time for Thanksgiving.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The pop-up sale will take place from November 24 to 26, with pies available for pre-order to ensure availability for Thanksgiving celebrations.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local bus driver facing charges for allegedly driving impaired with students on board
- Man dead after early morning house fire in Dayton
- 9 injured, including teens, in mass shooting at Ohio rental house
The pop-ups will take place at the following locations:
- Nov. 24: 2440 N. Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Nov. 25: 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Nov. 26: 555 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Pies will also be available daily, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Sidney Frisch’s located at 2120 Michigan Street.
Those interested can pre-order pies here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group