Funeral announced for officer killed in line of duty in Ohio

LORAIN — The funeral for an Ohio police officer killed in the line of duty has been scheduled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported by News Center 7, Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner died Thursday from his injuries sustained in an ambush shooting on July 23.

Officer Wagner’s funeral will be on Wednesday, July 30, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, according to his online obituary.

He was a combat veteran of the United States Marine Corps who served two tours, including one in Afghanistan.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wagner was a Lorain Police Officer for four years and worked for the Sheffield Village Police Department for four years, his obituary said.

“Phil is survived by his loving wife of ten years, three children, his mother, his brother and sister, his sister-in-law, and his nephew,” his obituary stated.

Wagner was splitting a pizza with his partner, Officer Peter Gale, on their lunch break on Wednesday afternoon when police said Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle. Both officers were shot.

Officer Brent Payne, 47, rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

Payne was released from the hospital on Saturday.

The suspect, Parker, died at the scene.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group