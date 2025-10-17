Funeral arrangements announced for 5-year-old girl killed in Dayton shooting

The family of 5-year-old Legaci Taylor is pleading for information to help solve her murder and two other family deaths this year.

Family looking for answers in killings of 3 loved ones this year, including a 5-year-old girl

DAYTON — Legaci Taylor, the 5-year-old girl killed in a shooting a week ago, will be laid to rest next week.

A visitation and celebration of life for Taylor will be held Monday, Oct. 20, at The Gateway Cathedral on Olive Road.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow from 2 to 3 p.m., according to her obituary.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Taylor died in a shooting on Nicholas Road on Oct. 10.

Around 9:20 p.m., a man called 911 and told dispatchers he and his daughter had been shot.

The gunfire began just after Taylor was placed in her car seat. Police said the father took her out of the seat as the gunfire happened and ran for safety inside the home after being shot in the foot himself.

Police said on Monday that they don’t know at what point Taylor was shot, but they did confirm shots were first fired while she was inside the vehicle.

Both Taylor and her father were rushed to local hospitals, but Taylor died from her injuries.

News Center 7 spoke to Taylor’s great-grandmother, Sheena Damico, this week. She said “somebody knows something” and is asking those with information about who killed Taylor to come forward.

“Please, y’all, don’t let this one go,” she said. “Y’all have to stop with the guns.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives. or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

