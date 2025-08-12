Funeral arrangements announced for deputy who died from cancer

Deputy Chris Longfellow and his wife
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Funeral arrangements have been announced after the death of a veteran deputy.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Longfellow passed away on Aug. 10 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A visitation will take place on Aug. 18 from 4-8 p.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Xenia.

Services will be held on Aug. 19 at the church starting at 11 a.m.

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7 that he had known Longfellow for decades.

“I remember him as a firefighter, as a dispatcher, dispatching to me to calls when I was a young officer. Just a guy that’s been involved in a community. He’s just a public servant. He’s a guy who always puts himself before everyone else.”

