Funeral arrangements announced for local high school student killed in motorcycle crash

DAYTON — The funeral arrangements for a local high school senior killed in a crash have been announced.

A funeral for 17-year-old Elijah Berman will be held at noon on July 7 at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton.

A visitation will be held before the service from 10 a.m. to noon.

A News Center 7 previously reported, Berman was a senior at Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.

Berman was riding a motorcycle on State Route 123 in Warren County on June 24 when he was hit by a semi exiting Interstate 75 last week.

Medics transported him to Atrium Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Chaminade Julienne Principal Greg Mueller told News Center 7 that Berman was “an all-around Eagle” with a big personality.

The school also posted a tribute on social media for the senior.

“Eli knew what it meant to be an Eagle and made an impact anywhere and everywhere he went,” the school said in a post. “He was a leader on the football field and track, an Eagle Ambassador, a big brother in our Little Sibs program, and a strong student with a big personality.”

According to his obituary, Berman received 13 Division 1 scholarship offers. He had verbally committed to play football at Eastern Michigan University eight days before he died.

“In 17 years, Elijah has impacted more lives than some people will in their entire lifetime,” his obituary stated.

