Funeral service announced for Springboro grad killed in Wisconsin crash

SPRINGBORO — Details about the funeral service for a Springboro graduate and current college student-athlete killed in a crash in Wisconsin last week have been revealed.

A visitation and funeral for 20-year-old Scott Michaud will be held Friday, Sept. 12, at Fairhaven Church on West Central Avenue in Springboro, according to his obituary.

The visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following that at 1:30 p.m.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Michaud, a 2024 graduate of Springboro High School, was one of two people killed in a crash in Milwaukee on Sept. 5.

Also killed in the crash was 20-year-old Noah Snyder, from Getzville, New York. Both Michaud and Snyder were members of the Marquette University lacrosse team.

According to his obituary, Michaud was pursuing a degree in biomedical sciences and had plans of becoming an anesthesiologist.

Michaud was a standout goalie on the lacrosse field in high school. He was a two-time captain, a US Lacrosse All-American, and a two-time Conference Position Player of the Year.

In his first year of playing Division I lacrosse, he was named to the Big East All-Academic Team.

“He approached the game the same way he approached life, once writing in a college essay: ‘Success is not guaranteed. You have to work for it. Give everything you have—not once or twice, but hundreds or thousands of times,’" his obituary stated.

Michaud is also being remembered as a hardworking, driven, funny, and kind person.

“His brother Sebastian said it best: Scott was good at finding the light,’ according to his obituary.

CBS News reported on Thursday that a 41-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the crash.

Amandria Brunner is facing two counts of homicide by an intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction. She faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

