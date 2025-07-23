Garbage truck flips over, catches fire in Ohio

Garbage truck flips over, catches fire near Columbus Photo contributed by CNN Newsource (via WBNS-TV) (CNN Newsource (via WBNS-TV) /CNN Newsource (via WBNS-TV))
By WHIO Staff

GAHANNA — Officers and firefighters responded after a garbage truck rolled over and caught fire in Ohio on Tuesday.

The crash happened in Gahanna about eight miles northeast of Columbus.

Video and photos from our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus, show the garbage truck on its side and street blocked off. Firefighters were spraying it with water.

Police said the garbage truck was empty when firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt.

Officers continue to investigate.

