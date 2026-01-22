Garrett, Schwesinger among finalists for NFL defensive awards

CLEVELAND — The finalists for the NFL and The Associated Press’ awards for the 2025 NFL season have been announced, and the Cleveland Browns have finalists in two categories.

Browns defensive stars Myles Garrett and Carson Schwesinger were both named finalists in categories.

Garrett, 30, is among the five finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Other finalists in that category are Will Anderson, Jr., of the Houston Texans; Nik Bonitto, of the Denver Broncos; Aiden Hutchinson, of the Detroit Lions; and Micah Parsons, of the Green Bay Packers.

Garrett, who was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, broke the NFL single-season sack record this season.

Schwesinger is a finalist for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The 22-year-old linebacker is a finalist alongside New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce, Jr., and Falcons safety Xavier Watts.

The rookie out of UCLA had a breakout season in Cleveland, leading all rookies this season with 146 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

The winners will be revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 5.

