Gas leak leads to explosion at area museum

COLUMBUS — After reports of a natural gas leak that led to an explosion, more than a dozen fire units and utility crews were on scene at the Kelton House Museum and Garden in Columbus around 2:30 pm on Monday.

The Kelton Museum is a 19th-century home in the Discovery District, serves as a museum and educational center, with ties to the Underground Railroad.

According to our news partners at WBNS, shortly after firefighters entered the museum, there was a detection of natural gas, and then an explosion.

The leak came from a supply line with a strong smell of natural gas, according to a Columbus public safety dispatcher.

Columbia Gas and AEP crews also responded to the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Seacrest said Columbia Gas confirmed there were no other gas leaks in the area.

Crews were digging up the gas line to stop the leak at the Kelton House.

Firefighters initiated a mayday call, but officials confirmed later that the alert had been canceled. Seacrest said there were no injuries and all firefighters are OK.

A neighbor who lives next door said she heard a loud boom and felt her building shake.

There were no full road closures according to Columbus Police, but eastbound and westbound traffic on East Town Street was blocked from Lester Drive to South Washington Avenue.

Seacrest said crews evacuated some of the buildings in the area, and residents voluntarily evacuated due to the smell of natural gas.

The Columbus Fire Department has not released details of the extent of the damage.

