Gas leak reported in Troy neighborhood

TROY — A gas leak has been reported in Miami County.

The leak was reported in the area of Peters Road and Spruce Street in Troy just shortly before 2 p.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.

Firefighters confirmed to News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that a work crew in the area hit a gas line.

Dispatch records show Peters Road is closed in the area.

