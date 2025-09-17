Gas leak reported in Troy neighborhood

TROY — A gas leak has been reported in Miami County.

The leak was reported in the area of Peters Road and Spruce Street in Troy just shortly before 2 p.m., according to Miami County dispatchers.

Firefighters confirmed to News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that a work crew in the area hit a gas line.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is on the way to the scene. He’ll have the latest details on blocked roads and crews working to get the leak under control LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Dispatch records show Peters Road is closed in the area.

News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

