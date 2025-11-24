Gas leak shuts down multiple streets in Kettering

Blue and red lights on top of police car

KETTERING — Police are asking people to avoid the area of a gas leak in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The streets closed due to the leak include Farrington Drive, Dunwoody Court, Glen Abbey Drive and Homeland Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering police said the roads will be shut down “indefinitely” and its social media posts will be updated when the road reopens.

Police did not say what caused the leak.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group