Gas leak shuts down multiple streets in Kettering

Blue and red lights on top of police car (polack - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Police are asking people to avoid the area of a gas leak in Kettering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The streets closed due to the leak include Farrington Drive, Dunwoody Court, Glen Abbey Drive and Homeland Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering police said the roads will be shut down “indefinitely” and its social media posts will be updated when the road reopens.

Police did not say what caused the leak.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!