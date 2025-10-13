Gas prices are dropping across Ohio. Here’s why

Gas prices in Ohio are falling due to the ongoing trade war with China, according to industry experts.

Prices on average in Ohio are $2.77 per gallon, according to AAA. Some stations are offering gas as low as $2.49.

The statewide average this time last week was nearly $3 per gallon.

The price drop is attributed to the ongoing trade war with China and President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, according to industry analyst GasBuddy. The trade war between the U.S. and China has led to a decrease in oil trading prices.

The falling gas prices offer a bit of good news for consumers amid concerns about the economic impact of the trade war.

Gas Prices Plunge Toward $2.99/gal as Oil Slips Below $60, by @GasBuddyGuy https://t.co/KKhFq1co7m — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) October 13, 2025

