Gas prices on the rise; could get higher due to refinery outage, other factors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Gas prices are on the rise, and gas experts say they could get even higher in the coming days.

The price increase is due to multiple factors, but a regional refinery outage is the biggest.

Multiple factors determine the price drivers pay per gallon of gas, and experts believe that Ohio drivers will continue to see a steady increase.

AAA told us the jump is partly because of flooding at an oil refinery in Indiana.

However, gas prices are typically higher this time of year in general.

“Gas stations are getting ready to switch over to their winter blend, so they’re offloading their summer blends, which are typically more expensive to produce,” AAA spokesperson Kara Hitchens said.

