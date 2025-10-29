Gas station canopy collapses, crushes car

Gas station canopy collapse (Cleveland Fire Department)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A canopy at a gas station in Ohio collapsed on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

The incident happened at Hanini’s Petroleum on West 73rd and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland after 4 p.m.

In a social media post, the Cleveland Fire Department said it appears wind caused the collapse.

No one was injured in the incident; however, a car was heavily damaged.

Photos from the scene show that at least two gas pumps were damaged.

The department said no fuel was spilled, but all pumps are shut down.

