Gas station canopy collapses, crushes car

CLEVELAND — A canopy at a gas station in Ohio collapsed on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.
The incident happened at Hanini’s Petroleum on West 73rd and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland after 4 p.m.
In a social media post, the Cleveland Fire Department said it appears wind caused the collapse.
No one was injured in the incident; however, a car was heavily damaged.
Photos from the scene show that at least two gas pumps were damaged.
The department said no fuel was spilled, but all pumps are shut down.
