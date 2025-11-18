Gas station to open on site of former tornado-hit hotel

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A QuikTrip will soon open on the site of a former hotel destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The location at 2301 Wagner Ford Road will feature expanded parking, an 8,200-square-foot store with an enlarged kitchen, according to a media release.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Good Samaritan rescues man after home explosion in Piqua neighborhood
- 3 dead, 2 hurt following Ohio house fire
- Mass food distribution set for this week in Montgomery County
This is QuikTrip’s second Ohio location, with the first being in Dayton.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 20.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group