Gas station to open on site of former tornado-hit hotel

QuikTrip (QuikTrip)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A QuikTrip will soon open on the site of a former hotel destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The location at 2301 Wagner Ford Road will feature expanded parking, an 8,200-square-foot store with an enlarged kitchen, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is QuikTrip’s second Ohio location, with the first being in Dayton.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 20.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!