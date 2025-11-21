Gas station now open at site of former tornado-hit hotel

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A QuikTrip gas station is now open at the site of a former hotel destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

Harrison Township wrote in a social media post that a ribbon-cutting was held on Thursday to open the new store at the 2300 block of Wagner Ford Road.

This is QuikTrip’s second location in the Miami Valley. They have one open on Edwin C Moses Boulevard near Interstate 75.

The township said that Thursday’s opening marked “a major step in bringing new life and investment back to this area.”

“For years, this site was home to a hotel that was destroyed during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes,” the township said in the social media post. “Since then, it has remained an empty, overgrown lot along the I-75 corridor.”

In addition to gas pumps, there is a convenience store and a kitchen.

