Gate at local cemetery hit over 70 times; executive director, city engineer team up for solution

Fence hit
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A local cemetery said drivers keep hitting one of its gates, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Drivers have hit the gate at Ferncliff Cemetery over 70 times in eight years.

Shelley Baker, executive director of the cemetery, said all of the repairs have been very costly.

We will continue to update this story.

