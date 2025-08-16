‘General Hospital’ actor dies after cancer battle

‘General Hospital’ actor Tristan Rogers has died at the age of 79.
The Australian actor was best known for playing Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, which he joined in 1980.
“Our deepest condolences to the family and fans of Tristan Rogers, who graced Y&R with his talents for many years as the lovable Colin Atkinson. Tristan was a beloved member of the Y&R family who will be greatly missed,” a social media post from The Young and the Restless read.
In July 2025, it was announced Rogers had been diagnosed with lung cancer
He died on Aug. 15.
