Georgia man pleads guilty to killing pregnant Ohio woman

Gavel stock photo (olegkruglyak3 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

SANDUSKY — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant Ohio woman earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toldrick Griffin, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland. He’ll be sentenced in January.

The charges are connected to the death of a Sandusky woman.

TRENDING STORIES:

In February, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found a disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 6.

When the trooper checked the vehicle, WOIO reported that Griffin fled. He was taken into custody a short time later.

An investigation led law enforcement to a home, where the pregnant victim was found dead in a bed.

The woman, who has not been identified, died of asphyxia by strangulation, police told WOIO.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!