Georgia man pleads guilty to killing pregnant Ohio woman

SANDUSKY — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant Ohio woman earlier this year.
Toldrick Griffin, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland. He’ll be sentenced in January.
The charges are connected to the death of a Sandusky woman.
In February, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found a disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 6.
When the trooper checked the vehicle, WOIO reported that Griffin fled. He was taken into custody a short time later.
An investigation led law enforcement to a home, where the pregnant victim was found dead in a bed.
The woman, who has not been identified, died of asphyxia by strangulation, police told WOIO.
