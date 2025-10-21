Georgia man pleads guilty to killing pregnant Ohio woman

SANDUSKY — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant Ohio woman earlier this year.

Toldrick Griffin, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland. He’ll be sentenced in January.

The charges are connected to the death of a Sandusky woman.

In February, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found a disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 6.

When the trooper checked the vehicle, WOIO reported that Griffin fled. He was taken into custody a short time later.

An investigation led law enforcement to a home, where the pregnant victim was found dead in a bed.

The woman, who has not been identified, died of asphyxia by strangulation, police told WOIO.

