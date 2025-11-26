Getting the best deal, shopping online and in-store

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are days away, and most people have been planning for this moment.

Getting the best deal, shopping online and in-store

GREENE COUNTY — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are days away, and most people have been planning for this moment.

Stephanie Carls is a retail insights expert for RetailMeNot.

She said these days, “that there isn’t too much of a difference now between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Many of the deals that can be found during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the same, with some in-store or online exclusives.

RetailMeNot found that 65 percent of consumers are shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Carls said more shoppers are being intentional about their shopping.

Which means getting the best deal.

Now is the time to buy those must-have toys, said Carls.

“Buy it the second that it goes on sale, because popular toys are typically not going to last past Cyber Monday,” said Carls.

Carls said some items to wait on buying would be appliances and mattresses.

“If it is not on its last leg, and you can make it through the holidays. Then another opportunity for appliances and even mattresses is going to be during President’s Day,” said Carls.

TVs are also on a great discount, but if you can wait, the Super Bowl brings the best deal on those.

“See what are your actual needs before you just go out and probably get blinded by some of these different deals,” said Carls.

And wherever you are buying from, make sure to know the store’s return policy. That way, if the gift doesn’t work out, you can get your money back or store credit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group