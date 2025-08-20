Getting calls saying you must pay to avoid arrest?

Unknown Caller cell phone stock photo (LAIM - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has warned people of an ongoing scam.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that residents have received calls from scammers asking for money to clear a warrant, avoid arrest, or get out of jury duty.

“Just a friendly reminder that we will NEVER call you to ask for money to clear a warrant, avoid arrest, or get out of jury duty,” the sheriff’s office said.

They added that if anyone gets these calls, hang up and contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 456-6262.

“We can easily verify that it is a SCAM!!!!”

