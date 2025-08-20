Getting calls saying you must pay to avoid arrest?

PREBLE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has warned people of an ongoing scam.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that residents have received calls from scammers asking for money to clear a warrant, avoid arrest, or get out of jury duty.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New pizza restaurant announces opening date in Montgomery County
- Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Miami Valley
- Intern dies after ‘tragic accident’ at area tennis center
“Just a friendly reminder that we will NEVER call you to ask for money to clear a warrant, avoid arrest, or get out of jury duty,” the sheriff’s office said.
They added that if anyone gets these calls, hang up and contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 456-6262.
“We can easily verify that it is a SCAM!!!!”
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group