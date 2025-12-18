Godfather’s Pizza closes Centerville location, relocating

SUGARCREEK TWP — Godfather’s Pizza is relocating from its Centerville location.

The pizza chain announced on social media on Dec. 9 that its location on Wilmington Pike is closed.

They are working on the new location at the 4400 block of Clyo Road.

Godfather’s Pizza also changed its Facebook page from Godfather’s Pizza Centerville to Godfather’s Pizza Sugarcreek.

Its new location is the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building.

Their two other locations in Huber Heights and Miamisburg are still open.

