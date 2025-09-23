Golf club reopens after destruction caused by Memorial Day tornadoes

TROTWOOD — A golf club that was severely damaged by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes has reopened.

Graywolf Golf Club, formally known as Moss Creek, announced it is officially open.

In 2019, a tornado ripped through the property, severely damaging the clubhouse and course.

The club offers daily fee play, annual memberships, outings, and leagues.

