Good Samaritan reports house fire started by holiday decorations

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — A good Samaritan helped avoid disaster after they noticed and reported a house fire started by holiday decorations.

The Canal Fulton - Lawrence Township Fire Department shared on social media that they were called out to a reported structure fire around 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20.

They were dispatched after a good Samaritan noticed fire showing under the front porch of the residence.

“What could have quickly escalated into a working house fire was contained early, preventing significant damage,” the fire department said in the post.

The department said that the fire appeared to have been started by holiday lighting and extension cords near combustible materials.

Early reporting and a quick response made all the difference, according to the post.

The department also shared some holiday safety tips:

Inspect Christmas lights and cords for damage

Use only rated extension cords

Avoid overloading outlets

Keep electrical cords away from dry leaves and decorations

“This incident could have been much worse—disaster averted thanks to early detection and a quick call to 911," the department said in their post.

