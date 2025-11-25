Good Samaritan who rescued man from local home explosion to receive citizenship award

Just before 3 pm on Tuesday, the house was fully engulfed and collapsing after an explosion from a gas leak.

PIQUA — The Good Samaritan who rescued a man after a house exploded in Piqua last week is being recognized by the city.

The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that Julio DeLeon will receive the Jan Mulder Citizenship Award in recognition of his selfless bravery.

The award recognizes those who, through disregard of personal safety or prompt action, save or attempt to save the life of another.

DeLeon will receive his award next month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, DeLeon was at Sunset Meat Market on Nov. 18 when a home across the street caught fire and exploded. He left his 17-month-old child and their mother in his vehicle and ran across the street to help.

“I ran in, yelled for help, and the guy was lying on the floor, so I picked him up and pulled him out,” DeLeon said. “I kept asking, is there anybody else in the house? He said ‘No, it’s just me.’”

He helped get the man who lived there, 55-year-old Brian Markin, out, and he was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. News Center 7 has reached out to Miami Valley Hospital to get an update on his condition.

DeLeon was also taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

News Center 7 is working to learn if a cause for the explosion has been determined.

