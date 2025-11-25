Good Samaritan who rescued man from local home explosion to receive citizenship award

Good Samaritan rescues man after home explosion in Piqua neighborhood Just before 3 pm on Tuesday, the house was fully engulfed and collapsing after an explosion from a gas leak.
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — The Good Samaritan who rescued a man after a house exploded in Piqua last week is being recognized by the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that Julio DeLeon will receive the Jan Mulder Citizenship Award in recognition of his selfless bravery.

The award recognizes those who, through disregard of personal safety or prompt action, save or attempt to save the life of another.

DeLeon will receive his award next month.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, DeLeon was at Sunset Meat Market on Nov. 18 when a home across the street caught fire and exploded. He left his 17-month-old child and their mother in his vehicle and ran across the street to help.

“I ran in, yelled for help, and the guy was lying on the floor, so I picked him up and pulled him out,” DeLeon said. “I kept asking, is there anybody else in the house? He said ‘No, it’s just me.’”

He helped get the man who lived there, 55-year-old Brian Markin, out, and he was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. News Center 7 has reached out to Miami Valley Hospital to get an update on his condition.

DeLeon was also taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

News Center 7 is working to learn if a cause for the explosion has been determined.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!