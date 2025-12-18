Google wraps up 2025 with ‘Year in Search;’ What were the top searches in Dayton?

DAYTON — Google has compiled all the searches that have been done over the past year to show the search trends for 2025.
The company broke the data down by categories like news, entertainment, sports, internet trends, gaming, music, food and lifestyle.
It also allows people to search for the top searches in their city. News Center 7 took that opportunity to look at the top searches from Dayton in 2025:
Songs
- Ordinary - Alex Warren
- Wood - Taylor Swift
- Golden - HUNTR/X
- Blue Strips - Jessie Murph
- Luther - Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Tickets
- Make America Slime Again Tour, NBA YoungBoy
- I’m the Problem Tour, Morgan Wallen
- A Minecraft Movie
- Universal Epic Universe
- Peel It Back Tour, Nine Inch Nails
What Does [Slang] Mean?
- 67
- Chopped
- Huzz
- OG
- Shark
Jerseys
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Drake Maye
- Tee Higgins
- T. J. Watt
