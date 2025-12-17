Gov. DeWine focuses on Haitian immigrants in Springfield during year-end interview

BEXLEY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine highlighted the significant economic impact on Springfield as thousands of Haitian immigrants are set to lose their legal status due to the end of Temporary Protected Status in February 2026.

The Trump administration’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Haiti will affect thousands of immigrants in Springfield, causing companies that employ them to lose a critical part of their workforce.

DeWine expressed concern over the ramifications this could have on the local economy, particularly given the immigrants’ roles in filling essential jobs.

DeWine noted, “What that means is all the companies that employ them will no longer be able to employ them.” He added, “So that’s going to have a huge impact on the economy in Springfield and Clark County.” The initial influx of Haitian immigrants had previously placed additional strains on resources in Clark County. Still, they have also contributed to the growth of the local economy, which DeWine’s administration has focused on supporting over the last few years.

Despite the challenges ahead, DeWine acknowledged that the contributions of these immigrants cannot be overlooked. He stated, “We’re not sure what’s going to happen.

The big problem is that we know they can’t be employed. So they’ve been, you know, contributing members of the community, now they can’t be employed.”

There is widespread uncertainty about whether these immigrants will remain in Springfield once they lose their jobs. DeWine shared his perspective, saying, “So, you know, are they going to leave? You know, I can tell you one thing, they’re not going to go back to Haiti, because it’s so dangerous down there.”

During the interview, DeWine discussed the lack of communication with the Trump administration about potential ICE actions. He asserted, “No, I’ve had no, I’ve heard nothing from the administration about ICE coming into Springfield, and just one way or the other. I’ve heard nothing.”The situation remains fluid, and DeWine summarized the broader implications by stating that the loss of legal status for these immigrants will create substantial challenges: “So then you’ve got a big mess, frankly.”

As the February 2026 deadline approaches, local companies will need to consider how to fill the vacant positions left by these immigrants. Gov. DeWine’s administration continues to navigate the implications of this status change, with further developments expected.

