Gov. DeWine talks 2025, looks ahead to last year in office

Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with News Center 7 to take a look back at 2025.

From reading to new jobs, there was a lot he said that made Ohioans better this year.

“I think one of the most important things we’ve been doing is just really focusing on kids’ reading,” DeWine said.

One of DeWine’s focuses is The Science of Reading, and the new state requirement for universities to teach those studying education how to teach it.

“They can have different curriculum, but they have to focus on this. Some schools were always doing it, but some schools were not,” DeWine said.

The DeWine administration also focused on economic development.

“Ohio is hot at this point. It really, really is. We’re seeing some great, great companies come to Ohio,” he said.

Companies like Joby Aviation, which just last week announced they’ll be doubling their manufacturing capacity at their Dayton International Airport facility.

“A lot of these jobs of the future. So we want to continue that and continue to push to bring those jobs,” DeWine said.

He’s also focused on supporting local law enforcement.

Earlier this month, DeWine announced additional state troopers to help crack down on violent crime in Dayton.

“The most important thing in fighting crime is to go after the repeat violent offenders and lock them up,” DeWine said.

As he looks toward 2026, which will be his last year in office, he’s focused on the work ahead.

“When I see that clock running, I know that I’ll be out of office in a little over a year. I think what it really does is it just energizes me more,” DeWine said.

