Government shutdown could cause delays to SNAP benefits, County officials say

CLARK COUNTY — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients could be seeing delays on their benefits due to the Government shutdown, local county officials say.

The Director of the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) is talking about the government shutdown’s impact on SNAP benefits.

“The County understands that many SNAP recipients are concerned about future benefits being delayed or reduced because of the federal shutdown,” Tom McGrath, the Director of the Clark County Job and Family Services, said in a social media post shared by the county.

McGrath stated that the federal shutdown may cause a delay in new issuances of SNAP benefits starting Saturday, Nov. 1.

He went on to state that the JFS does not have information about how long the delay will last.

“JFS will continue to process new applications and client recertifications to ensure benefit accuracy when federal funding resumes,” McGrath said.

Additional support may be available at a local food bank, McGrath said.

News Center 7 has previously reported that some agencies have said there are not enough federal dollars to pay out full SNAP and WIC benefits.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

