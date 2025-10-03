Government Shutdown enters day 3, continues to impact federal workers in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The government shutdown is entering its third day, and continues to impact federal workers and their families in the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is looking at the impact the shutdown has on the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hunter dies after being mistaken for squirrel, shot in back of head
- Woman purchases scratch-off ticket worth $300K at area gas station
- Summer-like heat for the weekend, needed rain on track next week
News Center 7 previously reported that the government shutdown has impacted Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer.
Now, Government contractors are being impacted by the ongoing shutdown.
News Center 7 will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group