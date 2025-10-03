Government Shutdown enters day 3, continues to impact federal workers in the Miami Valley

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (C), accompanied by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) walk down the House Steps as they arrive for a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Democrats demanded that Congressional Republicans negotiate with them on spending to avoid a federal government shutdown that is set to begin at midnight if no deal is struck. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

MIAMI VALLEY — The government shutdown is entering its third day, and continues to impact federal workers and their families in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7 previously reported that the government shutdown has impacted Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer.

Now, Government contractors are being impacted by the ongoing shutdown.

