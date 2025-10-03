Government Shutdown enters day 3, continues to impact federal workers in the Miami Valley

Government shutdown WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (C), accompanied by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) walk down the House Steps as they arrive for a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Democrats demanded that Congressional Republicans negotiate with them on spending to avoid a federal government shutdown that is set to begin at midnight if no deal is struck. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The government shutdown is entering its third day, and continues to impact federal workers and their families in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is looking at the impact the shutdown has on the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that the government shutdown has impacted Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio’s largest single-site employer.

Now, Government contractors are being impacted by the ongoing shutdown.

News Center 7 will update this story.

