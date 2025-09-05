Governor declares Saturday as ‘Marty Brennaman Day’

Marty Brennaman called his final broadcast for the Reds on Thursday, ending 46 years in the booth with Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel have declared September 6, 2025, as “Marty Brennaman Day” in honor of the legendary Cincinnati Reds broadcaster.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The proclamation coincides with a statue dedication ceremony for Brennaman at Great American Ballpark, scheduled to take place before the Reds’ game against the New York Mets.

“It was Marty’s voice that graphically described for us some of the greatest moments in Reds history,” DeWine said, highlighting Brennaman’s impact on the community and the sport.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s James Brown was texting with Brennaman’s wife, Amanda, about him being recognized with his own day. She called it “surreal.”

“It’s so appreciated,” she said. “It’s not like he needed another recognition to know how wonderful and impressive his career was, but this leaves no doubt what an impact he has had on all of the Reds’ country.”

Brennaman began his broadcasting career in 1970 and joined the Cincinnati Reds in 1974, where he became a beloved figure in sports broadcasting.

Throughout his career, Brennaman called three Reds World Series championships and two no-hitters, including Tom Browning’s perfect game.

His contributions to baseball were recognized with the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and he was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2021.

“I am pleased to honor him and his outstanding career with this proclamation and to say ‘and this one belongs to...Marty!’” DeWine said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group