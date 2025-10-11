Graduation ceremony held for 17 new firefighters

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department celebrated the graduation of 17 new firefighters today, marking the completion of their rigorous training academies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

These graduates completed either a six-month academy or a 12-week accelerated program, preparing them for the demands of firefighting in Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I’m really excited for the big city life,” said Nic Brock, a recent graduate. “They’re a lot busier, they respond to more fire calls and a lot more EMS calls.”

The new firefighters will be assigned to various fire stations across the city of Dayton, where they will begin their careers responding to emergencies and serving the community.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group