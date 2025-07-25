Graeter’s rolls out fifth bonus flavor in summer collection

Graeter's Minty Brownie (Graeter's Ice Cream)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — Graeter’s Ice Cream has introduced its fifth limited-time Bake Shop Bonus Flavor as part of its summer collection.

Minty Brownie is described as a refreshing treat featuring a creamy mint ice cream base with decadent brownie chunks.

Minty Brownie is now available both by the scoop and in pints at Graeter’s scoop shops, and pints can be purchased online.

The Bake Shop Collection from Graeter’s is a tribute to summertime nostalgia and baked goods, consisting of six flavors crafted in ultra-small batches using the brand’s signature ‘French Pot’ method, according to a Graeter’s spokesperson.

Each limited-time flavor in the collection is announced and celebrated across Graeter’s scoop shops, online store, mobile app, and social media. Once a flavor is sold out, it is retired for the year.

