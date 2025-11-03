Graeter’s unveils new look, holiday flavors

Graeter's 2025 Holiday Flavor Collection features Cozy Hot Cocoa, Crème Brûlée, Spirited Eggnog, Peppermint Stick, and Black Raspberry Chip -- all in Graeter's new branding.

CINCINNATI — Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned craft ice cream maker, has unveiled a refreshed brand to celebrate its 155th anniversary.

The rebranding, developed in collaboration with the award-winning design firm Dewhaus, aims to honor Graeter’s enduring legacy while appealing to a new generation of ice cream lovers.

The updated look includes returns to the brand’s signature maroon and features elegant new patterns, and a crown icon symbolizing both the Queen City of Cincinnati and Graeter’s status in the ice cream world.

The company also unveiled a new tag line — “Taste the Graetest.”

Grater’s debuted this year’s holiday collection – Cozy Hot Cocoa, Crème Brûlée, and Spirited Eggnog.

The holiday six-pint pack also includes two pints of returning fan-favorite Peppermint Stick, along with Graeter’s signature Black Raspberry Chip.

The new branding will be rolled out over the next year across scoop shops, grocery retail, and advertising, with fans already seeing changes on Graeter’s digital platforms.

