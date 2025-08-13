Grand jury declines to indict for deadly shooting following attempted burglary

Overla Boulevard Shooting in Englewood Photo from: Stringr
By WHIO Staff

ENGLEWOOD — Charges will not be filed against the resident who shot a man during an attempted burglary earlier this year.

A Montgomery County grand jury declined to indict one person in connection with the shooting, which happened in Englewood on January 3, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened early in the morning in the 600 block of Overla Boulevard.

Police previously reported that they received a 911 call from someone who had been awakened by a person attempting to break into their home.

A second resident, armed with a handgun, went outside to investigate and was reportedly confronted by the alleged suspect. At that point, three shots were fired.

The alleged suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Matthew Culham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

