Greater Dayton RTA to increase bus fares next month

MIAMI VALLEY — The Greater Dayton Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) will be increasing its bus fares next month.

The increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Fixed route fares for single adult riders will increase 20 cents, now costing $2.40.

Daily caps will increase from $4.50 to $5.50, and monthly caps will increase from $60 to $70.

Reduced rates for fixed routes will increase from $1.10 to $1.20.

The daily cap for reduced rates will increase from $2.25 to $2.75, and the monthly cap will increase from $32.00 to $35.00

News Center 7 previously reported in 2024 that RTA announced a rate increase that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. This was the first time RTA raised its bus fares in more than five years.

The rate change for 2026 is one of three annual increases, with the first being in 2025.

The raised fare reflects the increasing costs of providing services, an RTA spokesperson told News Center 7 in a previous report.

You can find more information about bus fares on the RTA website.

