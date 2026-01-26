Greater Dayton RTA to operate limited route service due to weather

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has adjusted its service amid a winter storm.

It will operate a limited fixed-route service and medically necessary paratransit trips on Jan. 26.

Riders should anticipate cancellations, delays, and limited service due to hazardous conditions.

Those utilizing RTA services are encouraged to travel only if necessary.

Essential workers who need to use RTA services can click here to utilize real-time tracking.

