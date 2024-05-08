Greenville City Schools closed today after severe storms Greenville City Schools has canceled classes today after severe storms moved through the area.

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools has canceled classes today after severe storms moved through the area.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz reported from Greenville High School during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

The district announced the closure Tuesday evening after damage was reported to Greenville High School’s Harmon Field.

Greenville City Schools Superintendent Douglas Fries told News Center 7 that there are many trees down around the district as well as wires and damage in town.

Many within the city have reported power outages, Fries said.

Photos show damage to the press box area and the field itself.

The district has not yet announced if schools will reopen on Thursday.

