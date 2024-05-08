Greenville City Schools closed Wednesday after severe storms

By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools has canceled classes Wednesday after severe storms moved through the area.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will be at the school to share the damage. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

The district announced the closure Tuesday evening after damage was reported to Greenville High School’s Harmon Field.

Greenville City Schools Superintendent Douglas Fries told News Center 7 that there are many trees down around the district as well as wires and damage in town.

Many within the city have reported power outages, Fries said.

Photos show damage to the press box area and the field itself.

The district has not announced yet if the school will be resumed on Thursday.

Severe Weather Greenville Severe Weather Greenville (iWitness 7)

