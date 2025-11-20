Greenville Horse Parade canceled amid virus outbreak affecting horses; other events still on

Greenville Horse Parade Cancelled
By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville has canceled the Horse Parade portion of their holiday festivities set for Saturday.

Officials said the cancellation is due to concerns surrounding the recent outbreak of the Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1), a contagious virus that affects horses and other equine species.

The virus causes fever, respiratory illness, abortion in pregnant mares, and even a serious neurological form in some cases.

The virus does not affect humans or other non-equine animals.

“Our priority is to take every precaution necessary to safeguard the health of horses in our region and prevent potential spread. At this time, all equine-related activities in the parade are canceled,” Main Street Greenville said.

While the Horse Parade is no longer happening, other festivities planned for Saturday are still on, including the lighted truck and tractor parade and the tree lighting at Annie Oakley Park.

