Grenades, mortars found in Ohio home

STARK COUNTY — Deputies are reminding the public not to touch or move any old military souvenirs or weapons after grenades were found in a home.

The warning comes as a homeowner recently discovered old military munitions, including grenades and mortars, while cleaning their property, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s office.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad was called to assist the homeowner in safely examining the munitions.

They successfully disposed of the items.

Authorities emphasize that individuals who find any military items in their homes should leave them untouched and immediately contact law enforcement.

