Grinch Mobile turns heads, spreads Christmas cheer

NEW ORLEANS, LA — A man turned heads this Christmas season with his Grinch Mobile.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This unique car is not only eye-catching but also brings joy to many who see it, according to CBS affiliate WWL in New Orleans.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lacary decorated his car as the Grinch Mobile to cover peeling paint while spreading holiday cheer.

The effort took hundreds of hours, transforming the car into a festive display that has garnered positive reactions from onlookers.

The Grinch Mobile features approximately 2,500 lights and a Grinch figure hanging from the vehicle.

“Last year, I did a more traditional Christmas car, 4-foot Santas on it and all of it,” he told WWL. “I went down Bourbon Street this year. I went into a completely different direction.”

Lacary explained that last year, he opted for a more traditional Christmas car with Santa decorations, but this year, he wanted to explore a completely different theme.

“The main reason I do it is the smiles, if it weren’t for the people’s smiles, the kids’ reactions, and the love and joy everybody coming up to me, I definitely would never do it again,” he said.

While speaking to WWL, people stopped to take pictures of the Grinch Mobile, showing just how impactful this festive decoration has been.

Lacary noted that the joy and interactions with the community motivate him to continue this unique holiday tradition.

After the holiday season, Lacary plans to switch the Grinch Mobile’s theme to a Mardi Gras Mobile, indicating his enthusiasm for creating seasonal displays that resonate with joy and community interaction.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group